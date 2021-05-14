Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 689.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 857,039 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $52,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,368. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

