Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Down 2.7%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.24 and last traded at $71.71. Approximately 7,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 243,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $53,390,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $39,599,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,416,000.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

