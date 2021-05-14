Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

OBE stock opened at C$1.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.30 million and a P/E ratio of -160.83.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$81.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$617,449.58.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

