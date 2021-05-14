Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.