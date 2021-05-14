OctoFi (OCTO) Achieves Market Cap of $31.76 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.82 or 0.00078643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $31.76 million and $1.96 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00092072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.70 or 0.01202135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00112792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063542 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

