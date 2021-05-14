Oddz Price Tops $1.66 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003305 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $20.91 million and $855,956.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00629236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00081297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00239066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005080 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $604.63 or 0.01203126 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00037827 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.