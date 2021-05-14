Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $221.96 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.65 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit