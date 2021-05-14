Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $221.96 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.65 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

