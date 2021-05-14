Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 114,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $408.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,640 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

