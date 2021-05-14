Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 112,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.