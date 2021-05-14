Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Lessened by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.33. 6,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,248. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

