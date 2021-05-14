One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. One Stop Systems updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

One Stop Systems stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 667,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

