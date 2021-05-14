One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Noble Financial

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of OSS opened at $4.40 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 million, a P/E ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

