OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

OCFT traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. Analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after buying an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,509,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,129,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 481,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

