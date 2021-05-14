ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ONEOK by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 48,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,219. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.