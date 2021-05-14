OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.76 million-$154.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.96 million.
NYSE ONE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.08. 138,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.17. OneSmart International Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.84.
About OneSmart International Education Group
