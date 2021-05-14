OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of OTMP stock traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.10 ($1.11). The company had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.87 million and a P/E ratio of -15.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.96. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.