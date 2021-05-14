OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of OTMP stock traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.10 ($1.11). The company had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.87 million and a P/E ratio of -15.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.96. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89).
OnTheMarket Company Profile
