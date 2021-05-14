Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Shares of OPNT opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 million, a P/E ratio of -123.99 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

