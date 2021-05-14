OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 925,000 shares of company stock worth $4,028,000. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OPKO Health by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,285,944 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,831. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

