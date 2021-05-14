Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $657.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

