Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.35 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

