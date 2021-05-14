Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) vs. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Head to Head Contrast

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 16.46% 10.19% 0.88% Mercantile Bank 23.02% 9.67% 1.02%

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Mercantile Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $121.54 million 2.32 $16.92 million $1.84 13.59 Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 2.83 $49.46 million $2.57 12.64

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orrstown Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Orrstown Financial Services and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mercantile Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Orrstown Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 46.00%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.42%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Orrstown Financial Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial, residential mortgage, and instalment loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied, and multi-family and residential rental property real estate loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 27 automated teller machines and 13 video banking machines. The company operates 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

