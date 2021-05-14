OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of OSIS opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.