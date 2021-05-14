OST (OST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and $1.06 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00091523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $594.90 or 0.01176661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00114182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063400 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.