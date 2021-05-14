Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 652,042 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 364,929 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 209,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 551,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $223.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. On average, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OVID has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

