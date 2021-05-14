Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
OXLC stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
