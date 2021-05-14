Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Down 3.7%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) fell 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.84. 24,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 978,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 73,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

