Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,857 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

