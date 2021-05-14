Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,857 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit