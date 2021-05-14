P. Michael Miller Sells 20,077 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $210,206.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,556.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $148,179.90.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 137,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

