PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PACCAR by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.38. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

