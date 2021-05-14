Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.78. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.42. 7,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,755. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.