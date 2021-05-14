PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.76

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 55810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

