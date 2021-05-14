PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report sales of $359.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.13 million and the highest is $377.61 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $358.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 537,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123,130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,838 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

