Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $200.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.14.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

