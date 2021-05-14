Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,068. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

