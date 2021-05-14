Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

