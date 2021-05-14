Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

NYSE:UPS opened at $215.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.