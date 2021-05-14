Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $488.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.