Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.42. The company has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

