PancakeSwap (CAKE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $416.25 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and $416.25 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $31.32 or 0.00062950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00092830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.13 or 0.01194106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00068273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00114670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.33 or 0.09939340 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 164,900,129 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

