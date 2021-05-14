Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $155.05 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

