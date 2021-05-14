Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 7,887 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.95 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.