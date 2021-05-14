Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $4,139,134. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.