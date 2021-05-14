Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

NXST opened at $147.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.