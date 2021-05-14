Paul Jr. Hodge Sells 3,500 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $119,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Jr. Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $134,015.00.

Shares of Laird Superfood stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. 119,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,292.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.