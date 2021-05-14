Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.91.

PTON stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average is $124.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,361.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

