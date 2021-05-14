PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.37 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

