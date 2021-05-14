Permission Coin (ASK) Market Cap Reaches $18.28 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $18.28 million and $922,475.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00092877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.27 or 0.00604452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00239499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $585.43 or 0.01163005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $613.05 or 0.01217870 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

