Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.70

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 90805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDRDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

