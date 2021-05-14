Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PSNL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 48,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,216. Personalis has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.