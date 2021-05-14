Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Grupo Santander’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBR. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.65. 1,587,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,618,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949,564 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $98,507,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,218,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,978 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,104,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,205,000 after buying an additional 3,283,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $100,159,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

